Turnpike tunnels to close this week for maintenance

Staff report

Two tunnels on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will see traffic shifts this work.

The traffic changes will affect the Kittatinny and Blue Mountain tunnels on Tuesday and Wednesday for maintenance and repairs, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission announced. The tunnels are located in Franklin County between the Willow Hill Interchange, Exit 189, and Blue Mountain Interchange, Exit 201.

More:DNA samples needed to identify six victims of I-81 crash

More:Parade of firetrucks honors longtime volunteer with end-stage pancreatic cancer

More:'Deeply saddened': School community reels from loss of 16-year-old student

The westbound tunnel will close from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, and traffic in both directions will move through the eastbound tunnel.

The eastbound tunnel will then be closed from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, with all traffic in both directions shuttled through the westbound tunnel.

Drivers are urged to be alert around the tunnels, turn on headlights and slow down. Remain in your lane, and do not pass other vehicles while in the tunnels, the commission said.

Anyone who has vehicle trouble and cannot safely continue driving in a tunnel is directed to stay in their car, turn on hazard lights and wait for help. Turnpike personnel will be monitoring closed-circuit cameras and can send aid for disabled vehicles.

The work on the tunnels could continue on Thursday, depending on weather conditions.

To learn more about conditions on the turnpike, use the 511PA app, go to www.511pa.com or call 511 for local information,