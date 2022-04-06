Capitol rioter from Pa. who boasted 'I'd do it again, fight me' gets probation

Torsten Ove

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (TNS)

A Westmoreland County man who stormed the Capitol and said he'd do it again was sentenced Tuesday to probation with two months of house arrest.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C., imposed three years of probation on Samuel Fox and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution and a $2,500 fine.

Fox, 32, the owner of a moving business who lives in Mount Pleasant, had pleaded guilty in November to disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, a misdemeanor.

He is among nearly two dozen people from the Pittsburgh region charged with breaching the Capitol in support of Donald Trump's false election claims.

The U.S. attorney's office had asked for 30 days in jail and a fine, saying Fox "publicly celebrated" the attack and only later expressed remorse when sentencing was upon him.

His lawyer said he was a changed man who had learned his lesson and is no longer proud of what he did.

The FBI said that before Trump's Jan. 6, 2021, "Stop the Steal" rally, Fox said on Facebook that he was going to support the president with the hope that Trump would start a civil war. He expressed outrage that Americans were "ok with actual voter fraud."

Zero evidence to support fraud has surfaced, and former Attorney General William Barr has since said that the Justice Department uncovered no fraud that would have changed the outcome.

Fox attended the Trump rally and afterwards walked to the Capitol with the crowd, entering the building through a broken window. He spent about two minutes inside, took a selfie and left.

He said he saw people breaking in and joined them because he knew it would be big news and he wanted to take pictures for his kids.

A day later, he posted on Facebook about all the "lefties" upset about the riot, saying "your country is sold to the CCP, and if you have no idea what I'm talking about then you're the biggest problem, not patriots who wanted to knock and talk to Congress. I'd do it again, fight me."

He also insisted that rioters were let in by police and that officers had murdered five members of the crowd — both lies.

He later told other lies, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony Franks, by describing the riot as a "walking tour" and saying the only violence had been carried out by a "Black officer murdering a white woman."

On Facebook, Fox's pals praised him and called him a patriot.

His public defender, Mythri Jayaraman, said her client suffers from low self-esteem, in part because he's short and had been teased as a youngster, and that he has a need to gain approval from his peers. Storming the Capitol and bragging about it online was a way to gain acceptance.

She said he later felt sorry for what he'd done and no longer thinks his actions were worthy of praise.

She also argued that he was not a leader during the insurrection, but a follower influenced by Trump.