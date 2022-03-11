Former Carlisle cop gets prison for trading official actions for sex

The Associated Press

HARRISBURG — A former Pennsylvania police detective who served on a drug task force was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison for having traded official actions for sexual favors.

Former Carlisle police officer Christopher Collare, 54, of Blythewood, South Carolina, was sentenced to 75 months on charges of bribery, drug distribution and making false statements, according to the Department of Justice.

In 2015, Collare agreed to skip a hearing that resulted in dismissal of drug charges against the boyfriend of someone with whom he had sex, according to an indictment.

In 2018, Collare agreed to trade sexual favors for taking steps to help reduce a potential sentence, federal prosecutors said.

Collare was also convicted of distributing heroin, of lying on a federal form, and of lying to federal agents.

An indictment said Collare worked as a Carlisle police officer from 1996 to late 2018, and served on the Cumberland County Drug Task Force as well as an FBI task force in Harrisburg.