York's new casino helps Pa. set record for gambling revenue in 2021

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania set another annual record for gambling revenue in the era of online gambling and sports betting, state regulators said, reporting that casinos and other operators won more than $4.7 billion from gamblers in calendar year 2021 in one of the nation’s largest commercial casino states.

The rebound continues after pandemic-related shutdowns sapped casino revenue in 2020.

The more than $4.7 billion came from 16 operating casinos, including three new mini-casinos in 2021, as well as fantasy sports operators and truck stops, according to figures released Thursday by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

That beat the $3.9 billion recorded in fiscal year 2021, as well as the previous calendar year high of $3.4 billion, two years ago.

Revenue in casinos from slot machines continued to slide, dipping below $2.3 billion in 2021. But revenue from table games hit a new calendar-year high of $925 million.

Online gambling, in just its third year, doubled its revenue from 2020 to pass $1.1 billion, while sports betting also continued to grow in just its fourth year, totaling $340 million in revenue.

Pennsylvania legalized both sports betting and online gambling as part of an aggressive gambling expansion in 2017.

Pennsylvania has been neck-and-neck with New Jersey for No. 2 in gambling revenue behind Nevada.