How to weigh in on Pennsylvania’s next legislative maps

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania redistricting panel wants to hear from the public about its proposed state House and Senate maps.

The maps were created by the Legislative Reapportionment Commission, a five-person panel composed of the top leaders from the General Assembly and an independent chair.

The public can provide feedback online or at meetings this month. The panel then has 30 days to consider the comments before voting on a final map, which could be challenged in court. The state’s congressional map is created and approved in a separate process.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Attend or watch a meeting

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission will hold four meetings the week of Jan. 3 to accept feedback on the maps, both in person and virtually. Additional meetings will be held on Jan. 14 and 15.

Thursday, Jan. 6 from 3–5 p.m.: Speaker signups are closed for this meeting.

North Office Building, Hearing Room 1 in Harrisburg | Livestream

Thursday, Jan. 6 from 6–8 p.m.: Speaker signups are closed for this meeting.

North Office Building, Hearing Room 1 in Harrisburg | Livestream

Friday, Jan. 7 from 9–11 a.m.: Speaker signups are closed for this meeting.

North Office Building, Hearing Room 1 in Harrisburg | Livestream

Friday, Jan. 7 from 1–3 p.m.: As of Monday at noon, the panel was still accepting in-person and virtual speaker signups here.

North Office Building, Hearing Room 1 in Harrisburg | Livestream

Submit comments

The Legislative Reapportionment Commission is accepting testimony through its website. Comments are posted publicly.

Learn more

Spotlight PA is hosting a free, virtual event on Thursday, Jan. 6 at noon to break down the maps, how they could shift political power, and their potential impact on Pennsylvanians.

The news organization has also launched an online tool that allows Pennsylvanians to compare their current and proposed districts.

