Trooper shoots, kills man during struggle in moving vehicle

UNION , Pa. — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man after a struggle inside the man's moving vehicle caused the trooper to be dragged, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday in Union Township, shortly after troopers responded to a report of a man violating a protection from abuse order. As they tried to arrest Andrew Dzwonchyk, 40, of Jonestown, he started to drive his vehicle while a trooper was partially inside it, authorities said.

The trooper was briefly dragged and shot Dzwonchyk after unsuccessfully trying to subdue him with a Taser, authorities said. Dzwonchyk was taken to a hospital but was pronounced dead there a short time later.

No other injuries were reported in the incident. The name of the trooper who shot Dzwonchyk was not disclosed.