Pennsylvania trooper shoots, kills man armed with knife

The Associated Press

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man who refused to drop a knife during a confrontation on Halloween, authorities said.

Troopers had responded to a domestic complaint in West Hanover Township where they said Glenn Custer, 59, of Harrisburg, was acting erratically and was armed with a knife.

More:Penn State York volleyball player dies after crash

More:York County police chief violated ethics rules by hiring son: commission

More:Man charged with following man home from casino, killing him

Custer disobeyed commands to drop the knife and was moving toward a trooper and toward the residence where the domestic complaint had been made, authorities said. That's when another trooper opened fire.

Custer was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured.

The shooting is under investigation.

No other information was available.