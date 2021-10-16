Central Pa. firefighter commits suicide in station: Police

Staff report

A central Pennsylvania firefighter took her own live in the fire station, according to police.

Swatara Township Police were dispatched to the Swatara Fire & Rescue Station 91 on Ober Street around 3:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported suicide.

There, firefighters told the officers a 25-year-old live-in firefighter had killed herself in her bunk room, according to a news release from the police department.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The police news released asked people to ”Please keep the victim's family and Swatara Fire & Rescue in your thoughts and prayers.”

If you are considering taking your own life, or are concerned about someone else who might be considering it, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline for help, 24 hours a day. The toll-free hotline number is 800-273-8255.