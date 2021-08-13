The Pa. counties that lost and gained the most population in the last 10 years, ranked
Sarah Anne Hughes of Spotlight PA
HARRISBURG — Data released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that Pennsylvania’s population grew by a sluggish 2.4% between 2010 and 2020.
Among the state’s 67 counties, the population in 44 declined during that decade-long span, with rural counties in the western and northern parts of Pennsylvania hit hardest. Counties in southeast and south-central Pennsylvania were among the top gainers.
Explore the data below: