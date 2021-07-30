You’re invited! A free Spotlight PA panel on what we know about evictions and rental assistance in Pennsylvania

Spotlight PA Staff

Thousands of Pennsylvanians may soon risk losing their homes as a federal eviction ban lifts on July 31 and counties across the state remain backlogged with applications for rental assistance. These are difficult systems to manage, not least because each county has its own provisions and resources.

On Thursday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m., join Charlotte Keith of Spotlight PA, Kyle Webster of Action Housing, and Michelle Dempsky of Legal Aid of Southeastern PA for a free panel and Q&A on everything we know about evictions and rental assistance in Pennsylvania.

