York County forecast: High wind, large hail and maybe a tornado

Staff report

Severe thunderstorms with high wind and large hail could hit York County later today and tonight.

Damaging wind gusts of 60 mph or greater will be the main threat, but hail of 1 inch or greater in diameter — as well as a tornado — also are possible, according to the National Weather Service.

Isolated flooding is possible, especially in areas that experience rapid runoff from heavy rain, the weather service stated in a hazardous weather outlook.

The storms are possible between 2 and 10 p.m.