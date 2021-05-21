Little change in Pennsylvania jobless rate, payroll in April

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, a help wanted sign hangs on the door of a Target store in Uniontown, Pennsylvania. Hundreds of thousands of Americans likely applied for unemployment benefits last week, a high level of job insecurity that reflects economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak. Economists expect that 850,000 people sought jobless aid, down from 884,000 the week before, according to a survey by the data firm FactSet. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate and payrolls remained virtually the same in April, according to state figures released Friday.

The figures come out as employers report that they are struggling to find workers to hire.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point to 7.4%, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.

That was more than a whole point above the national rate of 6.1% in April.

In a survey of households, the labor force remained virtually the same in April, at just below 6.34 million, as the number of employed fell by 2,000 and the number of unemployed rose by 4,000. The state hit a record high labor force of almost 6.6 million just before the pandemic hit.

In a separate survey of employers, payrolls in Pennsylvania slid in April by 4,400, to below 5.67 million.

Pennsylvania has regained about 60% of the 1.1 million jobs lost in the pandemic. It hit a record high for payrolls of 6.1 million just before the pandemic hit, according to state figures.

The construction and financial services sector led the gainers, while the trade, transportation and utilities sector and professional and business services sectors lost the most jobs.