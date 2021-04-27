You’re invited! A guide and free reader Q&A on what you need to know before the May primary election.

Spotlight PA Staff

This May, Democrats and Republicans will head to the polls to consider judicial candidates — including one for the state Supreme Court — while all Pennsylvania voters (that includes you, independents and minority-party members!) will be asked to consider four ballot questions.

While two of the ballot measures are non-controversial, the others pertaining to Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency powers have caused quite the stir during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, May 4 at 5 p.m., join Spotlight PA Deputy Editor Sarah Anne Hughes and WHYY’s Politics Reporter Katie Meyer as they break down what you need to know before you vote. Plus, they’ll answer your questions.

