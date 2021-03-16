DA: Pennsylvania officer shoots, kills man armed with knife

The Associated Press

READING — Authorities in Pennsylvania on Tuesday launched an investigation after they said a police officer shot and killed a man armed with a knife.

Events unfolded Monday when a female called 911 in Berks County to report a male with a knife had threatened her in her home.

Muhlenberg Township police officers were told the suspect had locked himself in a bedroom. Officers gained entry to the room and found the male brandishing a knife, according to the district attorney's office.

"The male brandished a knife and after failed verbal commands and attempts to get him to drop the knife, the one officer deployed his departmental issued Taser, which had no effect," the district attorney's office said..

The second officer fired once, hitting the suspect in the chest, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

His name has not been released.

No police officers were injured.

Authorities said it was an isolated incident and there was no longer any threat or danger to the public.