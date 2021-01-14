Scott Perry reportedly among lawmakers bypassing new Capitol security

The Associated Press

Lawmakers who attempt to bypass security measures established after last week’s mob attack on the U.S. Capitol might pay a hefty price.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is proposing that fines of up to $10,000 be imposed on members who fail to abide by the security protocols of the House.

Wednesday's announcement came after metal detectors were set up outside the House chamber following last week's attack on the Capitol. Some Republican lawmakers have expressed their displeasure about the new protocol and have been bypassing the metal detector entirely or walking through and not stopping when they set it off.

HuffPost reporter Matt Fuller described watching several GOP lawmakers refuse to walk through the metal detector or stop when it beeped.

He said that included Rep. Scott Perry, R-Carroll Township, who also reportedly refused to wear a mask while sheltering in a room with other lawmakers during the Jan. 6 attack.

The Capitol's attending physician notified all lawmakers Sunday of the virus exposure and urged them to be tested. The infected individual was not named.

Dr. Brian Moynihan wrote that “many members of the House community were in protective isolation in the large room — some for several hours” on Wednesday. He said “individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”

Pelosi earlier this week imposed fines for those who fail to wear face masks during the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is tragic that this step is necessary, but the chamber of the People’s House must and will be safe,” she said. "Many House Republicans have disrespected our heroes by verbally abusing them and refusing to adhere to basic precautions.”

The fine will be $5,000 for the first offense and $10,000 for the second offense. The Democratic-led House will vote on the rule change.

Both fines will be deducted directly from members' salaries.