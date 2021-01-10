UPDATED: Toomey calls on Trump to resign, says it's what's best for country

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — GOP Sen. Pat Toomey on Sunday called on President Donald Trump to resign, saying it's what's best for country after the Capitol riot by Trump supporters.

Toomey said resignation is the “best path forward, the best way to get this person in the rear view mirror for us.” But Toomey said he's not optimistic that Trump will step down before his term ends on Jan. 20.

Toomey also said that Trump’s role in encouraging the riot is an “impeachable offense.”

Toomey is the second GOP senator to call for Trump to step down, joining Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

Trump supporters who were angry over his loss to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden stormed the Capitol on Wednesday. Five people were killed.

Toomey was interviewed Sunday on CNN's “State of the Union” and NBC's “Meet the Press”

>>This is breaking news ... more to follow.