Saturday COVID update: 53 new cases in York County

Staff report

York County recorded 53 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, pushing the total to 2,854, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There were no new York County deaths reported. The local toll remains at 105.

Statewide, there were 850 additional cases, bringing the total to 123,800. There were 20 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 7,465.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows, according to the Health Department:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

There have been 20,343 resident cases of COVID-19 in nursing and personal care homes, and 4,219 cases among employees at 891 facilities in 63 counties. Of Pennsylvania’s total deaths, 5,056 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 8,881 of the state’s total cases are among health care workers, the Health Department reported.