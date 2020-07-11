41 new virus cases in York County; significant increase seen among 19- to 24-year-olds

Staff report

York County had 41 additional cases of COVID-19 as of noon Saturday, bringing the total to 1,832 since the outbreak began, the state Department of Health reported.

One new death was reported, bringing the county’s death toll to 62 people.

Statewide, 813 more people either tested positive for the virus or were considered probable cases, bringing the total to 94,689 people since the outbreak began.

And there were 17 new deaths in the state, bringing the overall death toll to 6,897.

There are 817,634 patients who have tested negative to date, according to the Department of Health.

The department provided the following age breakdown of the patients who have tested positive:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older, the Health Department stated.

The department reported it’s seeing “significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers over the weekend about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.”

Positive cases among 19- to 24-year-olds in the south-central region represented just over 7% in April but now make of nearly 13% of all cases, according to the department.