Lightning strike leaves 2 men dead, 2 people injured in Pa.

The Associated Press

GRANVILLE, Pa. — Severe thunderstorms sparked lightning that struck 4 people in a northern Pennsylvania community, killing two men and injuring two other peoples, authorities said.

The strikes occurred around 2 p.m. Monday in Granville. The Bradford County Coroner's office said all four victims were struck while they were under a large tree stand in an open field.

The two men killed were pronounced dead shortly after they were struck, authorities said. The two injured people were taken to hospitals, but further details on their conditions were not disclosed.

The names of the four victims have not been released.

The severe storms that roared through the region contained lightning, heavy rains and gusty winds that also knocked down trees, flooded roads and caused some power outages.

