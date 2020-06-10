Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

COOPERSBURG, Pa. — The explosion of two tractor-trailers filled with fireworks, killing one person and injuring another, is under investigation, officials said Wednesday.

Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents joined state investigators at the scene in eastern Pennsylvania to comb through the trailers and a building that were destroyed by the series of blasts on Tuesday afternoon.

The blasts drew neighbors and passersby.

A.J. Molaee told WPVI-TV he and his parents aided a man lying on the ground.

“He said, ‘My friend Brian’s in there in the trailer and my dog, is my dog OK? And I’m gonna die, I’m gonna die,’” Molaee recalled. “We’re asking him what happened? He said, ‘I just walked in and the whole place exploded.’”

Neighbors reported the blasts shook their homes and black smoke rose from the scene.

The Lehigh County coroner has not released the name of the victim.

No additional information was available, the coroner said.

