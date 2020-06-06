Buy Photo LOGO medic (Photo: The York Dispatch)

ERIE, Pa. — An employee at a northwestern Pennsylvania zoo was bitten on the arm by an orangutan over the weekend, authorities said.

Erie County emergency dispatchers said the 29-year-old zookeeper sustained puncture and bit wounds to his forearm during Saturday afternoon's attack at the Erie Zoo.

He was taken to Saint Vincent Hospital for treatment of injuries described as moderate and non-life-threatening, dispatchers said.

No further information was immediately available.

