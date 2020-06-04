LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

NORRISTOWN, Pa. — A brief but severe storm killed three people in southeastern Pennsylvania and ripped the roof off a seven-story apartment building, authorities said.

Montgomery County officials said the three fatalities occurred in separate incidents during Wednesday's noontime storm, two in Lower Merion Township and one in Lower Moreland.

The chair of Montgomery County's board of commissioners, Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, said there were also a number of serious fires and the storm also tore the roof off the seven-story apartment building, leaving 150 units uninhabitable.

Arkoosh said some areas may be without power for several days, and many nursing homes are on generator backup..

PECO said more than 328,000 customers were without power in Philadelphia and suburban communities, including almost 140,000 customers in Montgomery County.

Officials survey damage on South Royal Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Officials survey damage on South Royal Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Officials survey damage on South Royal Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Officials survey damage on South Royal Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Volunteers and family work to cut and move debris from fallen trees at Compassionate Hearts Personal Assistance following a storm in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Volunteers and family work to cut and move debris from fallen trees at Compassionate Hearts Personal Assistance following a storm in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Daniel Frysinger, of York City, Peter Brady, of North York, and David. Hull, of Springettsbury Township, work to clear debris from fallen trees at the home of their aunt and uncle on East Market Street following a storm in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday night, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From left, Daniel Frysinger, of York City, Peter Brady, of North York, and David. Hull, of Springettsbury Township, work to clear debris from fallen trees at the home of their aunt and uncle on East Market Street following a storm in Spring Garden Township, Wednesday night, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
David Hull, of Springettsbury Township, works to clear debris from East Market Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
David Hull, of Springettsbury Township, works to clear debris from East Market Street following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Melvin McCoy, of Springettsbury Township, helps clear fallen tree debris at the home of Tom Redding on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Melvin McCoy, of Springettsbury Township, helps clear fallen tree debris at the home of Tom Redding on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tom Redding works to clear debris from a fallen tree at his home on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tom Redding works to clear debris from a fallen tree at his home on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Neighbors and passersby help to clear debris from fallen trees on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Neighbors and passersby help to clear debris from fallen trees on Eastern Boulevard following a storm in Springettsbury Township, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
