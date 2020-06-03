LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania held a primary election Tuesday amid civil unrest, a pandemic, the introduction of new voting machines in some counties and the debut of mail-in balloting that pushed county election bureaus to their limits.

The result of the highest-profile contest on the ballot was a foregone conclusion: President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, uncontested for their party’s nominations, both won their primary Tuesday in Pennsylvania.

The lack of drama in the outcome of the presidential primary and the huge number of voters who opted to vote by mail meant turnout was light.

Still, voters in some places were dealing with late-arriving mail-in ballots and a dramatic consolidation of polling places in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Montgomery County to cope with the difficulty of recruiting poll workers fearful of the coronavirus.

From left, York County purchasing director Tina Blessing looks on as Abrianna Wohlfeil, of Hellam Township, is assisted by York County Commissioner Ron Smith as she inserts her ballot into a secured drop box at the York County Administration Center on East Market Street in York City, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Michael Beechey exits Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church after voting in the Primary Election in York Township, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Mail-in ballots are dropped off at the York County Administration Center on East Market Street in York City, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County purchasing director Tina Blessing accepts a mail-in ballot being dropped off by a voter before inserting it into a secured drop box at the York County Administration Center on East Market Street in York City, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Tanya Jones, right, of York City, hands her mail-in ballot to York County assistant director of assessment Kimberly Harris before Harris inserts the ballot into a nearby secured drop box in front of the York County Administration Center on East Market Street in York City, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County purchasing director Tina Blessing accepts a mail-in ballot being dropped off by a voter before inserting it into a nearby secured drop box at the York County Administration Center on East Market Street in York City, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Barry Fuhrman, 72, of York city, talks about his voting experience at Memorial Hall, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Fuhrman's former polling location was the Princess Center in York City. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County assistant director of assessment Kimberly Harris inserts a mail-in ballot into a secured drop box at the York County Administration Center on East Market Street in York City, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York County purchasing director Tina Blessing, right, accepts a mail-in ballot being dropped off by a voter Sue Baumgartner, of Springettsbury Township, before inserting it into a nearby secured drop box in front of the York County Administration Center on East Market Street in York City, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Voters from eight polling locations are consolidated into Memorial Hall during the Primary Election in York County Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Voters exit Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church after voting in the Primary Election in York Township, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Virginia Maples, 95, of West Manchester Township, is escorted to her car by Judge of Elections Bryan Deel as voters from eight polling locations are consolidated into Memorial Hall during the Primary Election in York County Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
York City School Board President Margie Orr, left, talks Kacey French, candidate for state representative in the 95th District, after Orr cast her vote during the Primary Election at Memorial Hall in West Manchester Township, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Voters from eight polling locations are consolidated into Memorial Hall during the Primary Election in York County Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Voters from eight polling locations are consolidated into Memorial Hall during the Primary Election in York County Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
From right, York City Council member Lou Rivera, Kenny Brown, and Ricardo Serpa, all of York City, exit Memorial Hall after casting their votes during the Primary Election in York County Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Memorial Hall housed a consolidation of eight polling locations for this election. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fred Owen, left, of Hellam Township, petitions voter Jonathan Wenrich, of East Manchester Township, for his write-in vote during Primary Election Day at Northeastern Middle School in Manchester, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Owen is seeking candidacy for representative to the General Assembly in the 47th District. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fred Owen, left, of Hellam Township, petitions petitions residents for their write-in vote during Primary Election Day at Northeastern Middle School in Manchester, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Owen is seeking candidacy for representative to the General Assembly in the 47th District. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Fred Owen, left, of Hellam Township, petitions petitions residents for their write-in vote during Primary Election Day at Northeastern Middle School in Manchester, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Owen is seeking candidacy for representative to the General Assembly in the 47th District. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Greg Moomaw leaves his polling location during Primary Election Day at Northeastern Middle School in Manchester, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Voters exit Northeastern Middle School during Primary Election Day in Manchester, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Judy Delp, left, and David Smith, both of Springettsbury Township, arrive to cast their vote at Commonwealth Fire Company #1 during Primary Election Day in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jeffrey Wagaman exits his polling location, Commonwealth Fire Company #1, during Primary Election Day in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    More: Elections run much smoother this time, York County voters say

    Ultimately, more than 1.8 million voters applied for a mail-in or absentee ballot, smashing expectations by state officials for the debut of the state’s new vote-by-mail law and drawing warnings that many contest results will be delayed well past election night.

    Officials in Philadelphia and its suburbs, in particular, had been concerned that voters wouldn't receive their ballots in time for the post office to return them by Tuesday's 8 p.m. deadline.

    Two heavily populated suburban Philadelphia counties on Tuesday won court decisions extending the counting of mail-in ballots, a day after Gov. Tom Wolf issued a similar order for Philadelphia and five counties with protests over George Floyd’s death raging.

    In Bucks County, home to 461,000 registered voters, a judge ruled that the county can count any ballots that arrive by June 9, as long as they are postmarked by June 1. In Delaware County, home to 405,000 voters, a judge gave the county an extra 10 days to count the ballots of about 400 voters whose ballots had not even been mailed to them before Tuesday.

    Meanwhile, in Philadelphia, lines were long at consolidated polling locations, made temporarily worse in some places by broken voting machines and delivery mix-ups of voting machines at other polling places, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

    Despite the challenges, the Department of State said Tuesday night that the election had gone smoothly.

    Polls opened at 7 a.m. and closed at 8 p.m., with social distancing rules in place at the still-open locations.

    There was only one competitive primary among the statewide races: a six-way race in the Democratic primary for auditor general. Candidates in the other two other statewide races on the ballot, attorney general and treasurer, were uncontested.

    All 18 of the state’s members of the U.S. House of Representatives are seeking reelection, although only two have primary opposition. One of them, Pittsburgh's Mike Doyle, a Democrat and the dean of the state's delegation, won his primary as he seeks a 14th term. In the Legislature, all 203 House seats and half the 50-member Senate are up this year.

    Primary voters will also pick delegates and alternates for the two major parties’ presidential nominating conventions.

    Lawmakers voted to postpone the primary election from April 28 to avoid the height of Pennsylvania’s spike in coronavirus cases, and candidates and political parties have urged voters to cast ballots by mail.

    Wolf’s order to extend the deadline for counting mail-in ballots is limited to Philadelphia, Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie and Montgomery counties, where his emergency declaration over the protests was active as of Monday.

    Republican Party officials criticized Wolf’s order as usurping lawmakers' authority and violating constitutional protections that ensure equal voting laws, but had not challenged it in court as of Tuesday evening. In 2012, then-Gov. Tom Corbett, a Republican, used the authority, allowing counties that had to close their election offices in the days before the election because of Superstorm Sandy to extend the deadline to accept absentee ballots.

    Voters who do not receive their ballot in the mail can vote provisionally at their polling location. In addition, some counties were providing ballot drop-off locations.

    Meanwhile Tuesday, 22 counties were road-testing new paper-based voting machines, ordered by Wolf in 2018 as a bulwark against election meddling after the federal authorities said Russian hackers had targeted election systems in Pennsylvania and other states in the 2016 election.

