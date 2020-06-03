CLOSE

Activists rally during a Black Lives Matter protest in York City, Tuesday, June 2, 2020. York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

PHILADELPHIA — A crane lifted a long-polarizing statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo from its home outside a public building in the wee hours of Wednesday, whisking it away after recent protests against police brutality hastened its removal.

As National Guard troops deployed for the protests watched, the crane lifted the 10-foot (3-meter) bronze statue, and workers shook it from its stand outside the Municipal Services Building, across from City Hall. It will be stored until a permanent plan for its fate can be determined, officials said.

More: More than 1,000 protest death of George Floyd for second consecutive day in York

More: Defense secretary says he opposes using military during protests

Rizzo, who died in 1991, cast a long shadow in Philadelphia. He was police commissioner from 1968-71 and served as mayor from 1972-80. His reputation for being tough on crime was coupled with complaints of racial discrimination.

Calls to remove the statue, a frequent target of vandals, had grown louder in recent years. Mayor Jim Kenney had earlier pledged to move it in 2021.

Kenney had said Monday that he "never liked" the statue and announced a plan to move it this month after it was defaced during the recent protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minnesota after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes.

"I can't wait to see it go away," Kenney said.

A mural of Rizzo, painted on the side of a building near the Italian Market in South Philadelphia 25 years ago, was defaced Wednesday morning. The mural has been vandalized several times over the years.

PHOTOS: Yorkers gather for a second straight night of protests
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Bri Johnson, center left, and Ally Franqui, both of York City, chant after a rally at Continental Square continued outside the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Bri Johnson, center left, and Ally Franqui, both of York City, chant after a rally at Continental Square continued outside the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Shalah Ponder of York City chants during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Shalah Ponder of York City chants during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. They gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. They gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters of police abuse march after a rally at Continental Square to the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters of police abuse march after a rally at Continental Square to the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kayla Michael of York City a attends during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Her baby is due next month. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Kayla Michael of York City a attends during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Her baby is due next month. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. They gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. They gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters of police abuse gather after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters of police abuse gather after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters of police abuse gather after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters of police abuse gather after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Latrice Brown of Philadelphia directs the crowd after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Latrice Brown of Philadelphia directs the crowd after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters of police abuse gather, after a rally at Continental Square, at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters of police abuse gather, after a rally at Continental Square, at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters of police abuse gather after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters of police abuse gather after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters of police abuse gather after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters of police abuse gather after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protests continued in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. They gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. They gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Destiney Boldizar of York City reads a list of victims of police abuse after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Destiney Boldizar of York City reads a list of victims of police abuse after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters rally after a protest at Continental Square regrouped outside the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters rally after a protest at Continental Square regrouped outside the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters, from left, Becca Leskovec, Zuri Lee, both of York City, and Zuri's mother Iola Lee, bear signs during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters, from left, Becca Leskovec, Zuri Lee, both of York City, and Zuri's mother Iola Lee, bear signs during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bri Johnson, left, and Ally Franqui, both of York City, chant during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Bri Johnson, left, and Ally Franqui, both of York City, chant during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Heather Klinefelter of York City sits on a curb before a rally at Continental Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Heather Klinefelter of York City sits on a curb before a rally at Continental Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich is joined by York City Police Chief Osborne "Moe" Robinson III, left, during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
York City Mayor Michael Helfrich is joined by York City Police Chief Osborne "Moe" Robinson III, left, during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Latrice Brown of Philadelphia reads a list of victims of police abuse after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Latrice Brown of Philadelphia reads a list of victims of police abuse after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Siblings, from left, Jordan Eyler, 12; Nevaeh Eyler, 8; and Joshua Chapman, Jr., 5, sit on the car driven by their mother, Victoria Eyler, after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Siblings, from left, Jordan Eyler, 12; Nevaeh Eyler, 8; and Joshua Chapman, Jr., 5, sit on the car driven by their mother, Victoria Eyler, after a rally at Continental Square regrouped at the York City Police Department Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Tyler Clayton of York City, center, listens to speeches during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo
Tyler Clayton of York City, center, listens to speeches during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended the rally. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A driver shows support for protesters during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo
A driver shows support for protesters during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Protesters rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. They gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo
Protesters rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. They gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo
For a second night, York comes together in protest in response to the death of George Floyd, who died after being physically restrained by a Minneapolis police officer a week ago. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A protester joins in a prayer during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo
A protester joins in a prayer during a rally at Continental Square Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Protesters gathered in the city for a second straight day, calling for justice after George Floyd died after an altercation with Minneapolis police officers. Over 1,000 people attended. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Later Wednesday, Mural Arts Philadelphia announced it would no longer restore or repair the mural, as it has in the past. 

    "We do not believe the mural can play a role in healing and supporting dialogue, but rather it has become a painful reminder for many of the former Mayor's legacy, and only adds to the pain and anger," the group said in a statement. 

    Mural Arts called for the mural's decommissioning and suggests "a unifying piece of public art in its place."

    The owner of the private property on which its painted would need to approve that. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2020/06/03/statue-divisive-philadelphia-mayor-frank-rizzo-removed/3136409001/