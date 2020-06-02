LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

PHILADELPHIA — Explosions punctuated the overnight hours as thieves blew up and stole ATMs across the city, police said.

At least ten machines were vandalized, mainly at neighborhood convenience stores and gas stations.

The thieves mainly set off explosive devices, blowing up the machines before making off with the cash. In other cases, they would just steal the machines.

    WPVI-TV reported an ATM was snatched from a mini-mart on West Rockland Street and the windows of a gas station on North Broad Street were smashed before thieves drove off with the ATM.

    There were no reports of injuries.

    Police were seeking suspects.

