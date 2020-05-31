CLOSE

Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night. York Dispatch

National Guard requests have been ordered for Philadelphia and Montgomery County in response to a growing number of protests around the country against police violence.

The protests continued days after a Minneapolis police officer was charged with murder in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man. Officer Derek Chauvin, 44, who is charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck on May 25 as Floyd begged for air for several minutes, according to The Associated Press.

The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is working with the National Guard and local law enforcement, PEMA Director Randy Padfield said Sunday.

"Overnight, our staff worked with the National Guard to mobilize and to stand by if needed for assistance today and throughout the evening hours tonight," Padfield said. "The National Guard resources are really to augment other things that would tie up law enforcement that they don't have the ability to do."

Padfield said the National Guard would be responsible for tasks such as access control and traffic control points if needed.

A mounted unit helps keep order during a protest against the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Pittsburgh. People nationwide protested the Memorial Day death of Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (Shane Dunlap/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP)
A mounted unit helps keep order during a protest against the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Pittsburgh. People nationwide protested the Memorial Day death of Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. (Shane Dunlap/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review via AP) Shane Dunlap, AP
Protesters and National Guardsmen face off on East Lake Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Protesters and National Guardsmen face off on East Lake Street, Friday, May 29, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
FILE - Protestors confront Police Officers near Barclays Center after a rally over the death of George Floyd, Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
FILE - Protestors confront Police Officers near Barclays Center after a rally over the death of George Floyd, Friday, May 29, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Frank Franklin II, AP
FILE - Protesters demonstrate against the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
FILE - Protesters demonstrate against the the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis, Friday, May 29, 2020, in New York. The massive protests sweeping across U.S. cities following the police killing of a black man in Minnesota have elevated fears of a new surge in cases of the coronavirus. Images showing thousands of screaming, unmasked protesters have sent shudders through the health community, who worry their calls for social distancing during the demonstrations are unlikely to be heard. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
People, some of them kneeling gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People, some of them kneeling gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham, AP
A woman holds up a banner as people gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
A woman holds up a banner as people gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham, AP
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham, AP
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Dominic Lipinski)
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Dominic Lipinski) Dominic Lipinski, AP
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People gather in Trafalgar Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020 to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis that has led to protests across the US. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham, AP
People march from Parliament Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
People march from Parliament Square in central London on Sunday, May 31, 2020, to protest against the recent killing of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, USA, that has led to protests in many countries and across the US.(AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Matt Dunham, AP
A woman has milk poured on her after tear gas was released near Broad and Vine in Philadelphia, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A woman has milk poured on her after tear gas was released near Broad and Vine in Philadelphia, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Heather Khalifa, AP
A protester kicks a tear gas canister back at police during a protest demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh, Pa. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.(Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette via AP)
A protester kicks a tear gas canister back at police during a protest demanding justice for the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh, Pa. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day.(Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette via AP) Michael M. Santiago, AP
A person jumps on a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A person jumps on a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
A protester poses for photos next to a burning police vehicle in Los Angeles, Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a demonstration over the death of George Floyd. a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) Ringo H.W. Chiu, AP
People move past storefronts that have broken glass doors during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, May 25, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
People move past storefronts that have broken glass doors during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, May 25, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke, AP
Police detain a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)
Police detain a protester during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York City to protest the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis on May 25. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E) Wong Maye-E, AP
A person wears a mask reading "I Can't Breath" during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A person wears a mask reading "I Can't Breath" during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Chicago, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) Nam Y. Huh, AP
Demonstrators stand on U.S. Secret Service vehicles, one with a broken windshield, near the White House on Saturday, May 30, 2020, as they protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minnesota Police. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Demonstrators stand on U.S. Secret Service vehicles, one with a broken windshield, near the White House on Saturday, May 30, 2020, as they protest the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minnesota Police. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta, AP
A policeman shoots rubber bullets at protesters throwing rocks and water bottles during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, downtown in Miami. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
A policeman shoots rubber bullets at protesters throwing rocks and water bottles during a demonstration next to the city of Miami Police Department, Saturday, May 30, 2020, downtown in Miami. Protests were held throughout the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) Wilfredo Lee, AP
Crowds demonstrate against police brutality on I-5 in Seattle, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP)
Crowds demonstrate against police brutality on I-5 in Seattle, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests continue across the country over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (Erika Schultz/The Seattle Times via AP) Erika Schultz, AP
A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping center during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
A Los Angeles Police Department kiosk is seen ablaze in The Grove shopping center during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
In this photo taken with a wide angle lens, demonstrators sit in an intersection during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
In this photo taken with a wide angle lens, demonstrators sit in an intersection during a protest over the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Police move towards a protester after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Police move towards a protester after curfew Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
Philadelphia police officers detain people during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Philadelphia police officers detain people during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Matt Slocum, AP
Police stand guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Police stand guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Ricardo B. Brazziell, AP
Police stands guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Police stands guard as Austin Fire Department put out a car fire under Interstate 35 freeway in Austin Texas, Saturday, May 30, 2020, while a protest over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man who died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP) Ricardo B. Brazziell, AP
Demonstrators block the path of a Los Angeles Fire Department truck during a public disturbance on Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Demonstrators block the path of a Los Angeles Fire Department truck during a public disturbance on Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello, AP
A man films himself in front of a fire in the middle of Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
A man films himself in front of a fire in the middle of Melrose Avenue, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Protests were held in U.S. cities over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Chris Pizzello, AP
A protester sets an American flag ablaze on Kinzie in Chicago, I.L., Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
A protester sets an American flag ablaze on Kinzie in Chicago, I.L., Saturday, May 30, 2020, during a protest over the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Ashlee Rezin Garcia, AP
Police walk through tear gas as they try to disperse protesters Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Police walk through tear gas as they try to disperse protesters Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Locher) John Locher, AP
A protester is caught in a cloud of tear gas fired by police outside the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A protester is caught in a cloud of tear gas fired by police outside the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
Police in riot gear prepare to advance on protesters, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Police in riot gear prepare to advance on protesters, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
Few pedestrians walk down East Lake Street in an area recently cleared by police, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Few pedestrians walk down East Lake Street in an area recently cleared by police, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
A photographer runs from a line of police in riot gear who are advancing on protesters near the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
A photographer runs from a line of police in riot gear who are advancing on protesters near the Minneapolis 5th Police Precinct, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests continued following the death of George Floyd, who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) John Minchillo, AP
Damage is seen at an Urban Outfitters store near New York's Union Square Sunday, May 31, 2020, after it was damaged in the midst of a protest highlighting the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Damage is seen at an Urban Outfitters store near New York's Union Square Sunday, May 31, 2020, after it was damaged in the midst of a protest highlighting the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle) Craig Ruttle, AP
Police officers detain a man outside a vandalized Saks Fifth Avenue store in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Widespread vandalizing occurred at stores throughout San Francisco following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Police officers detain a man outside a vandalized Saks Fifth Avenue store in San Francisco's Union Square on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Widespread vandalizing occurred at stores throughout San Francisco following the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Noah Berger, AP
Demonstrators kneel in silence for nine minutes outside of Philadelphia City Hall as they mourn the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators kneel in silence for nine minutes outside of Philadelphia City Hall as they mourn the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
The scene Saturday, May 30, in Harrisburg as crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody Minneapolis. It was one of many protests around the country.
The scene Saturday, May 30, in Harrisburg as crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody Minneapolis. It was one of many protests around the country. Cynthia Fernandez/Spotlight PA
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
A protester wears a shirt with the names of those who had lost their lives during incidents with the police including George Floyd at a demonstration at City Hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained while in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A protester wears a shirt with the names of those who had lost their lives during incidents with the police including George Floyd at a demonstration at City Hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained while in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
A demonstrator takes a knee and raises his fist while at City Hall during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A demonstrator takes a knee and raises his fist while at City Hall during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Demonstrators lay on the ground at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators lay on the ground at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Demonstrators gather outside of City Hall for a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators gather outside of City Hall for a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Heather Khalifa, AP
Demonstrators march along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway towards the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators march along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway towards the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Philadelphia Police Officers stand watch as protesters as they march along the streets of Center City towards the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Philadelphia Police Officers stand watch as protesters as they march along the streets of Center City towards the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
Joshua Yeboah, 22, of Overbrook, Philadelphia, Protest Organizer, speaks at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Joshua Yeboah, 22, of Overbrook, Philadelphia, Protest Organizer, speaks at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Elizabeth Robertson, AP
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
G. Lamar Stewart Sr. carries his son G. Lamar Stewart Jr. as protesters over the death of George Floyd gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP)
G. Lamar Stewart Sr. carries his son G. Lamar Stewart Jr. as protesters over the death of George Floyd gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP) JOE LAMBERTI , AP
A woman fans herself alongside other protesters over the death of George Floyd, gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP)
A woman fans herself alongside other protesters over the death of George Floyd, gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP) JOE LAMBERTI , AP
People march along a portion of University Ave. during the March for Justice Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP )
People march along a portion of University Ave. during the March for Justice Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP ) Bryon Houlgrave, AP
Protesters demonstrate in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Protesters demonstrate in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero, AP
Protesters gather in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Protesters gather in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero, AP
Demonstrators stand on top of a baseball backstop during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Demonstrators stand on top of a baseball backstop during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Elizabeth Robertson, AP
    Gov. Tom Wolf, addressing Pennsylvania in a news conference on Sunday, said some people took advantage of the peaceful protests sparked after Floyd's death by inciting violence and looting.

    “Every day, in every corner of our society, we need to work at eliminating racism," Wolf said in a news release. "That means we need to do our part to address racism – from the smallest thought to the biggest action – here in Pennsylvania, too.”

    "Yesterday was a challenging day for the commonwealth," Wolf said in a news conference Sunday of recent protests that turned violent, including in Harrisburg and Philadelphia.

    Officials in Philadelphia announced plans to close off much of the center of the city Sunday after peaceful protests turned into a night of destruction with store windows smashed near City Hall, merchandise taken from stores, and police and other vehicles and structures set afire.

    In Philadelphia, business owners, workers and volunteers got to work sweeping up broken glass and boarding up broken windows even as people could still be seen emerging from broken-into stores carrying bags. Crews were also cleaning up anti-police graffiti and other messages scrawled on the walls of City Hall.

    Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, the first black woman to lead the department, said many of those responsible for injuries, vandalism and fires weren't acting in alignment with the peaceful protesters but with the intent to destroy "and quite frankly, those folks didn't look like me."

    "So to hold up a 'Black Lives Matter' sign and then use the destruction that they were committing in the name of Black Lives Matter is not only a slap in the face but is completely a setback for everything that's been accomplished by those who have been working to improve civil rights over the many, many decades and those of us who are working internally to do our part to fix the issues within the criminal justice system," she said.

    Outlaw said many of those more than 200 people were arrested, including 48 for burglary/looting and three for assault on police officers. Four city and state police vehicles were set afire, and nine other vehicles and structures were set ablaze.

    Thirteen officers were left with injuries such as chemical burns, broken extremities and head injuries, with one still hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle. Police were working to confirm the number of civilians injured, she said.

    On Saturday, Wolf signed a disaster emergency declaration to provide assistance to municipalities that request assistance in the event of protests escalating violently.

    The same day, hundreds of protesters descended on the Capitol building in Harrisburg to protest.

    The peaceful protest later turned violent, as police in riot gear clashed with protesters and, according to witnesses and social media reports, deployed what appeared to be pepper spray, according to Spotlight PA.

    Wolf said he urges everyone who chooses to protest to have respect for their communities and neighbors. 

     "Please be safe today," Wolf said. "Speak your mind and speak it with peace. Do it in a way that honors democracy."

    From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Anu Banks, front, of The Movement, gathers with community members during a peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Anu Banks, front, of The Movement, gathers with community members during a peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    From left, Lauren Manning, of Hellam Township, Chantelle Gross, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, gather with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    From left, Lauren Manning, of Hellam Township, Chantelle Gross, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, gather with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Sheila Falcon, of York City, shares her message as she joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Sheila Falcon, of York City, shares her message as she joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Ryan Supler, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Ryan Supler, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    A passerby honks their horn and waves in support of community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    A passerby honks their horn and waves in support of community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Azul Rodriguez, left, and her sister Doralis Ossam, 13, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Azul Rodriguez, left, and her sister Doralis Ossam, 13, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Chantelle Gross, front, and Lex Laughman, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Chantelle Gross, front, and Lex Laughman, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Chantelle Gross, left, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, speak out with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Chantelle Gross, left, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, speak out with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Kacey Krause, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Kacey Krause, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Steven File, 17, left, and McKenna Graham, 19, both of Springettsbury Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo
    Steven File, 17, left, and McKenna Graham, 19, both of Springettsbury Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      — Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

      — The Associated Press contributed to this report.

