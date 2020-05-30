CLOSE

Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night. York Dispatch

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday at the Capitol building in Harrisburg and marched through the city, protesting George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis and police brutality.

Protesters chanted and held signs that read “no justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe.”

The peaceful demonstration later turned chaotic, as police in full riot gear clashed with protesters and, according to witnesses and social media reports, deployed what appeared to be pepper spray. 

A demonstrator who did not want to be identified out of fear of online retaliation said she saw a teenage girl who had been doused with pepper spray on the ground blocks from the Capitol, near the Susquehanna River.

Demonstrators kneel in silence for nine minutes outside of Philadelphia City Hall as they mourn the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
The scene Saturday, May 30, in Harrisburg as crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody Minneapolis. It was one of many protests around the country. Cynthia Fernandez/Spotlight PA
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
A protester wears a shirt with the names of those who had lost their lives during incidents with the police including George Floyd at a demonstration at City Hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained while in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
A demonstrator takes a knee and raises his fist while at City Hall during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Demonstrators lay on the ground at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Demonstrators gather outside of City Hall for a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Heather Khalifa, AP
Demonstrators march along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway towards the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Philadelphia Police Officers stand watch as protesters as they march along the streets of Center City towards the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
Joshua Yeboah, 22, of Overbrook, Philadelphia, Protest Organizer, speaks at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Tyger Williams, AP
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Elizabeth Robertson, AP
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Yong Kim, AP
G. Lamar Stewart Sr. carries his son G. Lamar Stewart Jr. as protesters over the death of George Floyd gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP) JOE LAMBERTI , AP
A woman fans herself alongside other protesters over the death of George Floyd, gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP) JOE LAMBERTI , AP
People march along a portion of University Ave. during the March for Justice Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP ) Bryon Houlgrave, AP
Protesters demonstrate in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero, AP
Protesters gather in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero) LM Otero, AP
Demonstrators stand on top of a baseball backstop during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill, AP
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Mary Altaffer, AP
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP) Elizabeth Robertson, AP
    “There were protesters standing in front of a cop car. There were no violent actions displayed; they were just standing in front of the car,” she said. “All of the sudden, police in riot gear started coming from behind the car and people started scattering.”

    Some protesters stayed and refused to disperse. 

    From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Anu Banks, front, of The Movement, gathers with community members during a peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    From left, Lauren Manning, of Hellam Township, Chantelle Gross, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, gather with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Sheila Falcon, of York City, shares her message as she joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Ryan Supler, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    A passerby honks their horn and waves in support of community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Azul Rodriguez, left, and her sister Doralis Ossam, 13, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Chantelle Gross, front, and Lex Laughman, both of York City, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    From left, Samson Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, Morgan Lint, 17, of Seven Valleys, Josiah Ward, 18, of Spring Grove, whose facebook post sparked the event, and Halina Zepeda, 18, of Paradise Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Chantelle Gross, left, and Ryan Supler, both of York City, speak out with community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Kacey Krause, of York City, joins community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Community members gather in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Rain didn't stop community members gathered in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
    Steven File, 17, left, and McKenna Graham, 19, both of Springettsbury Township, join community members in peaceful protest of the death of George Floyd and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement at Continental Square in York City, Friday, May 29, 2020. Floyd, a Minneapolis man, died in police custody Monday night after a Minneapolis Police officer pinned his knee against Floyd's throat for several minutes. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
      “Suddenly, there was screaming and running,” she said. “It did not turn violent until the cops showed up.” 

      At the Capitol, a small number of protesters threw plastic bottles at police in riot gear barricading the entrance to the building. Two ambulances stood by. 

      Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse said in a tweet that two Capitol Police officers were hospitalized and “several patrol cars [were] badly damaged by bricks.”

      In a statement, Gov. Tom Wolf noted that across the state “people are protesting violence and injustice that occurs far too often against people of color.”

      “Everyone should speak out because no one should be at risk of harm because of oppression or racism. We have seen these injustices happen in the commonwealth, and this week, we were all shaken by the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota,” he said. “As Pennsylvanians protest, I urge everyone involved to be peaceful and to keep each other safe.”

      Spotlight PA relies on funding from foundations and readers like you who are committed to accountability journalism that gets results. If you value this reporting, please give a gift today at spotlightpa.org/donate.

