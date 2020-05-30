LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

PHILADELPHIA — Hundreds of people gathered in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh to protest the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, but the peaceful demonstrations later turned violent with cars set ablaze and other property damage, and Philadelphia police announced an 8 p.m. curfew in the city.

A crowd estimated by police as numbering 500 people gathered at Philadelphia's City Hall, kneeling for more than eight minutes in honor of Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck, then marched through Center City to the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Saturday.

Back in the City Hall area, protesters sprayed graffiti on a statue of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, tried to topple it and set a fire at its base. Rizzo, mayor from 1972 to 1980, was praised by supporters as tough on crime but accused by critics of discriminating against minorities. His 10-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) bronze statue outside the Municipal Services Building, across from City Hall, has been defaced before and is to be moved next year.

Demonstrators kneel in silence for nine minutes outside of Philadelphia City Hall as they mourn the death of George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
The scene Saturday, May 30, in Harrisburg as crowds gathered to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody Minneapolis. It was one of many protests around the country.
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
A protester wears a shirt with the names of those who had lost their lives during incidents with the police including George Floyd at a demonstration at City Hall on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained while in the custody of the Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
A demonstrator takes a knee and raises his fist while at City Hall during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators lay on the ground at the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died after a police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators gather outside of City Hall for a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd, a black man, died after a white police officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air while in custody by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Heather Khalifa/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Demonstrators march along the Benjamin Franklin Parkway towards the Philadelphia Museum of Art during a Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day in Minnesota. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Philadelphia Police Officers stand watch as protesters as they march along the streets of Center City towards the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Joshua Yeboah, 22, of Overbrook, Philadelphia, Protest Organizer, speaks at the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
People gather along the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum during a Justice for George Floyd protest, Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Tyger Williams/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Smoke rises from a fire on a police cruiser in Center City during the Justice for George Floyd Philadelphia Protest on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on Memorial Day, after an officer pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (Yong Kim/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
G. Lamar Stewart Sr. carries his son G. Lamar Stewart Jr. as protesters over the death of George Floyd gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP)
A woman fans herself alongside other protesters over the death of George Floyd, gather at City Hall Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Philadelphia. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (Joe Lamberti/Camden Courier-Post via AP)
People march along a portion of University Ave. during the March for Justice Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Des Moines, Iowa. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed black man in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP )
Protesters demonstrate in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Protesters gather in front of Dallas City Hall in downtown Dallas, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protests across the country have escalated over the death of George Floyd who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Demonstrators stand on top of a baseball backstop during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Demonstrators listen during a protest over the death of George Floyd Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Los Angeles. Floyd died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Protesters march through the streets of Harlem during a solidarity rally for George Floyd, Saturday, May 30, 2020, in New York. Floyd died after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Protesters jump on a car they overturned near the Municipal Services Building in Philadelphia during a Justice for George Floyd rally, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. (Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
    During the protests, a state police vehicle could be seen on fire nearby; it wasn't immediately clear how the blaze started and police didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. At least one other vehicle fire could be seen later in the area, and a Starbucks coffee outlet in the area was set afire.

    “The peaceful protests earlier were touching showings of our collective grief," Mayor Jim Kenney said. “The anger being displayed now cannot continue. Please have respect and dignity for each other and return home."

    Police later announced that the mayor had implemented a mandatory city-wide curfew of 8 p.m. Saturday through 6 a.m. Sunday. “Only persons with essential duties will be permitted outdoors," police said in a Twitter post as the mayor and police commissioner were to speak later.

    Crowds also gathered Saturday afternoon for a march in downtown Pittsburgh to protest Floyd’s death. Police reported that the crowd near the PPG Arena was mostly peaceful but a group “overtook and destroyed” a marked police vehicle. Two journalists in the area were reported injured.

    Protesters later smashed a glass business front and were dispersed with gas, police said. Pittsburgh Public Safety later reported ore business fronts broken out in the downtown area “and protests are entering businesses.”

    In Harrisburg, PennLive.com reports that several hundred people gathered Saturday on the steps of the state Capitol, many standing silently with raised fists. Some chanted “I can't breathe" and carried signs such as “White Silence is Violence,” “Fight for Your Country” and “No Peace No Justice.”

