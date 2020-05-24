Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Police: Man barricades self in hospital ER room, sets fire
The Associated Press
Published 9:41 a.m. ET May 24, 2020 | Updated 9:44 a.m. ET May 24, 2020
PHILADELPHIA – Police say a man in a north Philadelphia hospital for drug detoxification barricaded himself in a room in the emergency department and set fire to bed sheets, but no one was injured.
Police said the 30- to 40-year-old man was searched by security at Temple University Hospital’s Episcopal Campus at about 2:40 p.m. Saturday and placed in a room. Police said he barricaded himself inside and turned on oxygen tanks, then lit the bed sheets on fire.
Police said a maintenance man broke a window and the man climbed out and fought with security, but police arrived and arrested him. The emergency room was evacuated with no injuries. The blaze was extinguished and the fire marshal declared it an arson.
Police said the emergency room will remain closed until repairs are completed.
