CLOSE

The York COVID-19 Relief Fund has awarded $800,000 in grants to local organizations York Dispatch

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Senior citizens and disabled residents will be getting property tax and rent rebates earlier than expected this year.

While rebates typically begin issuing starting July 1, Gov. Tom Wolf and state Treasurer Joe Torsella authorized the state to begin distributing rebates starting Wednesday, according to a news release.

"This commonsense solution gives thousands of our older and vulnerable residents their rebates early when they need it,” Wolf said. 

More: York County school districts brace for $1 million or more budget hits

More: York County is slated to move to 'yellow' May 22, Wolf says

More: Gov. Wolf voices 'general concern' over Ben Roethlisberger's trip to barbershop

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and people with disabilities age 18 and older, according to the state Department of Revenue's website

The maximum standard rebate is $650, but supplemental rebates for certain qualifying homeowners can boost rebates to $975.

The time to apply for the rebate program has also been extended this year, with the deadline on Dec. 31. Eligible residents can apply by either calling 1-888-222-9190 or by filling out the necessary paperwork from the state revenue department's website.

Rebates will be processed and distributed on a first-in-first-out basis, meaning some claimants will receive their rebates earlier than others, the release states. 

Eligible residents can check the status of their rebate at the "Where’s My PA Property Tax/Rent Rebate?" tool, also located at the Department of Revenue's website. Alternatively, residents can call 1-888-PATAXES to find out the status. 

More than $255 million in property tax and rent rebates were sent to almost 532,000 homeowners and renters across the state for property taxes and rent paid in 2017, the release states.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

PHOTOS: Available for adoption at York County SPCA
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Candy, a more than 6 year old female Pomeranian mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Candy, a more than 6 year old female Pomeranian mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Astro, a 1-5 year old male Rottweiler mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Astro, a 1-5 year old male Rottweiler mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Layla, right, and Lilly, both 1 year old females, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Layla, right, and Lilly, both 1 year old females, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Astro, a 1-5 year old male Rottweiler mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Astro, a 1-5 year old male Rottweiler mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bluebell, a female rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bluebell, a female rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Boxy, a 3 year old female Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Boxy, a 3 year old female Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Precious, a 1-5 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Precious, a 1-5 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Astro, a 1-5 year old male Rottweiler mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Astro, a 1-5 year old male Rottweiler mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Communications Director Kaila Young gives some love to Candy, a more than 6 year old female Pomeranian mix, who is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Communications Director Kaila Young gives some love to Candy, a more than 6 year old female Pomeranian mix, who is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Boxy, a 3 year old female Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Boxy, a 3 year old female Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Pepsi, a 5 year old male pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Pepsi, a 5 year old male pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Benny, a 6 year old male Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Benny, a 6 year old male Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Phoenix, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Phoenix, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Pepsi, a 5 year old male pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Pepsi, a 5 year old male pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Phineas, left, a 1-5 year old male buff and Ferb, a 2 year old male buff, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Phineas, left, a 1-5 year old male buff and Ferb, a 2 year old male buff, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Buster, a 3 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Buster, a 3 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rambo, a 1 year old male buff, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rambo, a 1 year old male buff, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Clam, a 7 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Clam, a 7 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Barnacle, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Barnacle, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bee, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bee, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Midnight, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midnight, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Franko, a 1-5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Franko, a 1-5 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Otter, an 8 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Otter, an 8 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Layla, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Layla, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Otter, an 8 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Otter, an 8 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Callie, a 4 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Callie, a 4 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Boxy, a 3 year old female Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Boxy, a 3 year old female Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Layla, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Layla, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Benny, a 6 year old male Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Benny, a 6 year old male Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Octopus, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Octopus, a 1-5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Communications Director Kaila Young spends some time with Candy, a more than 6 year old female Pomeranian mix, who is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Communications Director Kaila Young spends some time with Candy, a more than 6 year old female Pomeranian mix, who is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Lilly, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Lilly, a 1 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Brownie, an adult guinea pig, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Brownie, an adult guinea pig, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Twilight, a 1 year old female gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Twilight, a 1 year old female gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Romeo, a 3 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Romeo, a 3 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Oreo, a 9 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Oreo, a 9 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Pink, a 2 year old female gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Pink, a 2 year old female gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Valentine, an adult guinea pig, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Valentine, an adult guinea pig, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Puffer, a 3 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Puffer, a 3 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Aloy, a 1 year old female tortoise shell, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Aloy, a 1 year old female tortoise shell, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Pepsi, a 5 year old male pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Pepsi, a 5 year old male pit bull mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
King Ezekiel, a 3 year old male German shepherd, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
King Ezekiel, a 3 year old male German shepherd, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Callie, a 4 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Callie, a 4 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
King Ezekiel, a 3 year old male German shepherd, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
King Ezekiel, a 3 year old male German shepherd, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Chewy, a 3 year old male Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Chewy, a 3 year old male Labrador retriever mix, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Benny, a 6 year old male Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Benny, a 6 year old male Presa Canario brindle, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Midnight, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Midnight, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bella, a 10 year old female boxer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bella, a 10 year old female boxer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Sea Urchin, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sea Urchin, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Whisper, an 8 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Whisper, an 8 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Oreo, a 6-12 month old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Oreo, a 6-12 month old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Hunter, a 9 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Hunter, a 9 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Kitty, a 5 year old female gray torti, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Kitty, a 5 year old female gray torti, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Grits, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Grits, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rhett, an adult male white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rhett, an adult male white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bella, a 10 year old female boxer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bella, a 10 year old female boxer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Dino, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Dino, a 5 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Nila, a 1 year old female calico, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Nila, a 1 year old female calico, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Davey, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Davey, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Scarlett, an adult female white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Scarlett, an adult female white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Salmon, a 2 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Salmon, a 2 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bella, a 10 year old female boxer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bella, a 10 year old female boxer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Carp, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carp, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Carp, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Carp, a 2 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
November, a 1-5 year old female gray torti, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
November, a 1-5 year old female gray torti, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Caillau, a 6 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Caillau, a 6 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Angel Food Cake, a 1 year old female tortoise, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Angel Food Cake, a 1 year old female tortoise, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Strudel, an adult female rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Strudel, an adult female rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Loki, a 2 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Loki, a 2 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Leo, a 1 year old male tan tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Leo, a 1 year old male tan tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Milo, a 6-12 month old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Milo, a 6-12 month old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Milo, a 6-12 month old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Milo, a 6-12 month old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Loki, a 2 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Loki, a 2 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Piranha, a 1-5 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Piranha, a 1-5 year old female brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Sauce, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sauce, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Evie, an adult white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Evie, an adult white rabbit, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Passion, a 3 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Passion, a 3 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Caterpillar, a 3 year old male gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Caterpillar, a 3 year old male gray tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Caillau, a 6 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Caillau, a 6 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jake, a 7 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jake, a 7 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jonah, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jonah, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Valentine, a 5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Valentine, a 5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Punky, a 4 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Punky, a 4 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Winky, a 1-5 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Winky, a 1-5 year old male red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Jonah, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Jonah, a 3 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Skylar, left, and Grumps, both 2 year old females, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Skylar, left, and Grumps, both 2 year old females, are available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Skylar, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Skylar, a 2 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Passion, a 3 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Passion, a 3 year old female pit bull, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rooster, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rooster, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Sophie, a 12 year old female red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Sophie, a 12 year old female red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Baby Girl, an 11 year old female red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Baby Girl, an 11 year old female red tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Valentine, a 5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Valentine, a 5 year old female, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Ferb, a 2 year old male buff, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Ferb, a 2 year old male buff, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Davey, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Davey, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Rooster, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Rooster, a 4 year old male, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Bella, a 10 year old female boxer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Bella, a 10 year old female boxer, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Loki, a 1 year old male brown tabby, is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Djinn-Djinn is a 6-12 month old female that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Djinn-Djinn is a 6-12 month old female that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Scarlette is a 1-5 year old female gray tabby that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Scarlette is a 1-5 year old female gray tabby that is available for adoption at the York County SPCA in Manchester Township, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2020/05/20/property-tax-and-rent-rebates-arriving-early-seniors-and-disabled-residents/5221341002/