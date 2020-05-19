Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
Real estate business activity to resume across Pennsylvania
The Associated Press
Published 6:17 p.m. ET May 19, 2020 | Updated 6:21 p.m. ET May 19, 2020
HARRISBURG – Real estate sales and related activity can resume across Pennsylvania if guidelines designed to limit infection are followed, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.
The governor’s new guidance says people in the real estate industry can get back to work as long as they all wear masks or other facial coverings, and use separate vehicles to drive to visit properties.
Business that is conducted in person must be scheduled ahead of time and limited to no more than the real estate worker and two people inside a property at a time.
