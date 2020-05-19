Buy Photo A for sale sign in the window of an empty home on Copperwood Court in West Manchester Township, Showings and open house events for real estate sales have been cancelled due to the pandemic while home buying is showing a downward trend, Wednesday, March 25, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

HARRISBURG – Real estate sales and related activity can resume across Pennsylvania if guidelines designed to limit infection are followed, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.

The governor’s new guidance says people in the real estate industry can get back to work as long as they all wear masks or other facial coverings, and use separate vehicles to drive to visit properties.

Business that is conducted in person must be scheduled ahead of time and limited to no more than the real estate worker and two people inside a property at a time.

Property showings will have to be scheduled at least 30 minutes apart, and food will be prohibited during in-person real estate business activities.

Parts of transactions that can be performed electronically or otherwise remotely should be done that way, Wolf said.

