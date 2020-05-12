In this April 27, 2020, photo is one of several signs made for Rep. Steve Malagari, posted outside his district office in Lansdale, Pa. The Legislature spent more than $50,000 on signs in 2018-19. The costs varied widely, as did the type of sign. Malagari, a Democrat from Lansdale, hired a sign business on his block to fabricate a main exterior sign, a brushed aluminum âsuite marker,â a vinyl sign for the front window and a 2-foot-by-3-foot sandwich board to catch pedestrians. The cost was nearly $1,300. Many of the newly purchased signs were for freshmen like Malagari, but some of last year's sign purchases were by veteran lawmakers. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Photo: Matt Rourke / AP)

HARRISBURG – The Associated Press combed through more than 6,000 pages of line items to get a clearer picture of how the Pennsylvania General Assembly spent taxpayer money on its own operations during the fiscal year that ended June 30. Highlights of the findings:

– TOTAL SPENDING: The 253-member Legislature spends about $360 million annually, a figure that is up from $318 million a year ago.

– BIG TICKET ITEM: Payroll and benefits are by far the largest spending category, about $299 million.

– SOME OF WHAT THEY BOUGHT: A teach-yourself-Spanish program, a zoo rental, fastnachts, personalized tablecloths, muffins, music licensing, a portable heater, exterminating, commercial storage, vehicle rentals, a mini-fridge, ice melt, toilet paper, flags, vehicle maintenance.

More: Pa. Senate defends ‘legislative privilege’ claim, rejects appeal for redacted expense details

More: Taxpayers foot bill to supply Pennsylvania legislators, army of aides

– FOOD, DRINK AND SNACKS: Lawmakers made more than a thousand purchases of food and drink, often for events back in the district and for groups visiting the Capitol. Lawmakers’ own meals when they are in Harrisburg are also subsidized.

– CUSTOM FRAMING: About half of state representatives ordered up government-paid framing last year, sometimes for pictures of themselves.

– SIGNS: Lawmakers spent more than $50,000 on signs over the year, from modest door markers to illuminated signs with their names in lights.

– SHREDDING: Some state representatives and senators organize shredding events for people to securely dispose of paperwork. The events, sometimes advertised as free, cost taxpayers at least $44,000 last year. They also purchased shredders for use in their own offices.

– NOTARY SERVICES: The spending documents included hundreds of invoices to pay the cost of maintaining notaries public in legislative offices, a convenience that can be helpful in performing constituent service. Taxpayers paid for notaries’ fees, license renewals, bond costs, exam fees, commissions, notary books, classes, stamps and mileage to take the notary test.

– OTHER COSTS: The Legislature spent $11 million on leases and millions more on printing, mailing and insurance.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2020/05/12/pennsylvania-lawmakers-spending-operations/111691864/