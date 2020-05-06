MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. – A body found in an unplugged refrigerator at a western Pennsylvania apartment building has been identified as a woman who went missing last week.

Daryl Jones, 41, of McKees Rocks, was charged Monday with abusing a corpse, authorities said. He was ordered held without bail because he may be a danger to the community and himself, according to court records, and it wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.

McKees Rocks police went to the apartment building around 9:45 a.m. Monday after residents who had smelled a foul odor discovered the decomposed body of Kristy Jefferson, 38. She had been reported missing on April 29.

Authorities have not said how Jefferson’s body ended up in the refrigerator, which was in a common area of the building. A cause of death has not been determined.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2020/05/06/missing-womans-body-found-refrigerator-man-charged/111666154/