Crews search for hiker missing after fall into creek
The Associated Press
Published 4:18 p.m. ET May 4, 2020 | Updated 4:21 p.m. ET May 4, 2020
PORTERSVILLE, Pa. – Emergency crews and volunteers have been searching for a hiker who fell into a creek at a state park in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.
Officials said 38-year-old Jeffrey Hamby of Meadville was hiking with a friend at McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County when he fell into Slippery Rock Creek just downstream from the covered bridge at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Park ranger Bryan Moore said more than 85 people including a dozen agencies and three water rescue teams searched with the aid of six dogs and a drone Sunday. He said the creek is in a deep gorge with a lot of rocks and boulders.
Officials said park personnel would be searching again Monday, but they said water conditions are still too high for divers to take part.
