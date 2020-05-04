Buy Photo Rescuers from five departments learn and practice emergency boat operations and water rescue skills on the Susquehanna River during a class taught by Todd Stahl of Whitecap Water Rescue Training, Sunday, March 15, 2020. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

PORTERSVILLE, Pa. – Emergency crews and volunteers have been searching for a hiker who fell into a creek at a state park in western Pennsylvania over the weekend.

Officials said 38-year-old Jeffrey Hamby of Meadville was hiking with a friend at McConnells Mill State Park in Lawrence County when he fell into Slippery Rock Creek just downstream from the covered bridge at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Park ranger Bryan Moore said more than 85 people including a dozen agencies and three water rescue teams searched with the aid of six dogs and a drone Sunday. He said the creek is in a deep gorge with a lot of rocks and boulders.

Officials said park personnel would be searching again Monday, but they said water conditions are still too high for divers to take part.

