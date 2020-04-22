CLOSE Thousands rally in Harrisburg to reopen businesses shut down by Governor Wolf's pandemic response York Dispatch

Gov. Tom Wolf Wednesday night outlined the criteria he will use to ease stay-at-home restrictions, reopen businesses and return residents to work, including a phased reopening based on coronavirus infection rates in different regions.

An area would have to have an average of fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents for two weeks before people can return to work, he said at an evening news conference.

An area's ability to test for cases and trace contacts, as well as its proximity to high-risk settings will also be taken into consideration.

"We will not just be flipping a switch and going from closed to open, and ultimately the virus will set the timeline, not us," Wolf said.

A planned rollback of protective measures beginning May 8 will be based on a phased approach and will be done regionally, starting with areas where the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are lowest, he said.

The phases will be marked by red, yellow and green, Wolf said, noting that right now the entire state is in the red phase, with only life-sustaining businesses open and residents ordered to stay at home.

Pennsylvania will move to the yellow phase in some areas May 8 — which will include rolling back some business closures. Schools will remain closed, and restaurants will still be restricted to curbside or delivery, he said.

Retail stores will be permitted to open with certain protections in place, and large social gatherings still will not be permitted, he said.

The state has already opened some liquor stores for pickup and sanctioned online auto sales, and all construction will resume May 1, Wolf confirmed Wednesday.

The green phase will include lifting stay-at-home orders while still adhering to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and health department guidelines, such as masks, if recommended.

The state is partnering with Carnegie Mellon University to develop a modeling tool based on public health and economic factors, which the state will use to help determine phases.

Right now the first regions to be targeted for reopening are the north-central and northwest regions, which could include counties such as Tioga and McKean, Wolf said.

"Those are the areas we are looking at this point but the data is going to drive this," he added.

Balancing the needs of the economy with public health needs is essential, according to state Health Secretary Rachel Levine, who said she believes Wolf's plan will achieve that.

"I understand that not having definite dates for each of these pieces to fall into place is difficult," Wolf said.

Some target dates might need to be pushed back, and businesses that reopen might need to close again as information on the number of cases evolves, he said.

But pacing closures and reopenings has been essential in ensuring every sick patient receives the medical treatment that they need, Wolf added.

Levine reported that as of noon Wednesday, statewide cases of COVID-19 had reached 35,684 — 1,896 of those health care workers and 5,337 residents of 407 long-term care living facilities.

York County had one new coronavirus-related death as of noon Wednesday, while deaths statewide increased by 58, the state Department of Health reported.

York County's death toll is now at 14 since the beginning of the outbreak.

As of Wednesday, there have been 1,662 deaths in the state, and 1,325 of those have been confirmed coronavirus deaths, and 297 probable deaths, Levine reported.

Levine said she believes there needs to be a balance drawn between hospitals and coroners in reporting these deaths, and said there are plans in place to reconcile differences in state and coroner death tallies.

York County Coroner Pam Gay has only received reports of three of the county's 14 confirmed deaths as of Wednesday.

