Local obituaries for Sunday, April 12
Click to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Aghabekian, Keghouhi
Anderson, Clair
Anderson, Joan
Brannan, Robert
Castro, Roque
Colbert, Mary
Cover, Paul
Dowdy, William
Druck, Richard
Ely, Bradley
Fornwalt, Carl
Godfrey, Deborah
Gosnell, Brenda
Groce, Betty
Gunnett, Barry
Kilgore, Geraldine
Knaub, Kathryn
Knott, Betty
Miller, Gary
Moroz, Catherine
Paules, Doris
Pena, Melissa
Ream, Leroy
Sechrist, Charlotte
Slonaker, Henry
Tesno, Claire
Waters, John
Witta, Herbert
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2020/04/12/local-obituaries-sunday-april-12/2978333001/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments