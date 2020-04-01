LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Pennsylvania State Police will no longer respond in person to some types of calls as the agency tries to limit troopers’ contact with the public and slow the spread of the coronavirus, officials announced Wednesday.

Calls for lost and found, littering, identity theft and general requests to speak to a trooper are among the types of calls that will now be resolved with “limited or no-scene response,” state police said in a news release. The new policy took effect Wednesday and will be in place until further notice.

    State police said troopers will continue to respond to emergencies.

    State Police Commissioner Col. Robert Evanchick says the new policy only applies to a “limited number of call types” and that police will continue responding to critical calls.

    State police barracks remain open to the public, though the agency has asked that residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are displaying symptoms to stay away and call instead. Others should be mindful of social distancing guidelines, the agency said.

