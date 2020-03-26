In this March 7, 2019, photo visitors to the Pittsburgh veterans job fair meet with recruiters at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. On Friday, March 8, the U.S. government issues the February jobs report, which will reveal the latest unemployment rate and number of jobs U.S. employers added. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Photo: Keith Srakocic / AP)

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvanians filed about 650,000 unemployment compensation claims over the past 11 days as the coronavirus has spread and thousands of businesses closed or laid off employees, according to new information released by the state Thursday.

The single highest day, going back to March 15, was Friday, when more than 90,000 people filed claims.

That was the day after Gov. Tom Wolf unveiled an order for “non-life-sustaining” businesses to shut down in an effort to help stop the spread of the virus.

In the seven days through Saturday, Pennsylvanians filed about 379,000 claims, smashing the record for an entire week in the state.

In the four days since then, Pennsylvanians have filed another 271,000, putting the state on course to break last week’s record.

More: U.S. jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump

More: Senate unanimously passes massive coronavirus aid plan

More: Gov. Wolf extends stay-at-home order to two more counties

More: North York candy maker Wolfgang is hiring 40 new employees

More: Sheetz boosts pay by $3 per hour for store employees during coronavirus crisis

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2020/03/26/pennsylvanians-filed-jobless-claims-last-days/111464984/