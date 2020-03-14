Giant suspending 24-hour supermarkets to clean, stock shelves
The Giant Co. announced Saturday that all of the company’s 24-hour store locations will close at midnight and reopen 6 a.m. the following day until further notice.
The move is part of the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow employees additional time to sanitize and restock shelves, the company said.
More: UPDATED: The latest closings and cancellations in York County
More: Wolf urges nonessential businesses to close in some counties
Stores operating under modified hours include:
3400 Concord Road – Aston, PA
65 Route 611 – Bartonsville, PA
2721 Street Road – Bensalem, PA
1000 Scott Town Center – Bloomsburg, PA
3301 Trindle Road – Camp Hill, PA
502 Church St. – Danville, PA
1320 Londontown Blvd. – Eldersburg, MD
4510 Marketplace Way – Enola, PA
4211 Union Deposit Road – Harrisburg, PA
116 West Township Line Road – Havertown, PA
1605 Lititz Pike – Lancaster, PA
1241 Blakeslee Blvd. – Lehighton, PA
6560 Carlisle Pike – Mechanicsburg, PA
450 East Main St. – Middletown, PA
1201 Knapp Road – North Wales, PA
1544 Route 61 Highway South 6100 – Pottsville, PA
4655 Perkiomen Ave. – Reading, PA
760 Pennsylvania 113 – Souderton, PA
1969 East 3rd St. – Williamsport, PA
315 York Road – Willow Grove, PA
Pharmacies located within 24-hour locations will continue to operate under normal hours.
For more information visit the Giant or Martin's websites or call 1-888-814-4268.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments