Giant. (Photo: Giant)

The Giant Co. announced Saturday that all of the company’s 24-hour store locations will close at midnight and reopen 6 a.m. the following day until further notice.

The move is part of the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will allow employees additional time to sanitize and restock shelves, the company said.

Stores operating under modified hours include:

3400 Concord Road – Aston, PA

65 Route 611 – Bartonsville, PA

2721 Street Road – Bensalem, PA

1000 Scott Town Center – Bloomsburg, PA

3301 Trindle Road – Camp Hill, PA

502 Church St. – Danville, PA

1320 Londontown Blvd. – Eldersburg, MD

4510 Marketplace Way – Enola, PA

4211 Union Deposit Road – Harrisburg, PA

116 West Township Line Road – Havertown, PA

1605 Lititz Pike – Lancaster, PA

1241 Blakeslee Blvd. – Lehighton, PA

6560 Carlisle Pike – Mechanicsburg, PA

450 East Main St. – Middletown, PA

1201 Knapp Road – North Wales, PA

1544 Route 61 Highway South 6100 – Pottsville, PA

4655 Perkiomen Ave. – Reading, PA

760 Pennsylvania 113 – Souderton, PA

1969 East 3rd St. – Williamsport, PA

315 York Road – Willow Grove, PA

Pharmacies located within 24-hour locations will continue to operate under normal hours.

For more information visit the Giant or Martin's websites or call 1-888-814-4268.

