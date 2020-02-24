Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
Penn State students raise $11 million-plus in annual dance marathon
The Associated Press
Published 7:34 a.m. ET Feb. 24, 2020 | Updated 7:35 a.m. ET Feb. 24, 2020
Money raised benefits pediatric cancer patients and their families at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Child cancer survivors and their families also participate along with the dancers, who aren’t allowed to sleep or even sit and are helped by thousands of other students in support roles.
The amount raised this year was more than $1 million over last year’s total. Before this year’s event, officials said the dance marathon had raised more than $168 million since 1977.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2020/02/24/penn-state-students-raise-million-plus-annual-dance-marathon/111365910/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments