Kindergarten student brings gun to school
A kindergarten student brought a gun to school Friday morning, according to a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman.
A staff member at Allegheny K-5 in the city’s North Side neighborhood was helping at the building’s metal detector and found the gun in the student’s bag, according to district spokeswoman Ebony Pugh.
The incident was reported to the state’s child abuse reporting hotline. Pugh said families would be notified.
