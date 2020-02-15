LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A kindergarten student brought a gun to school Friday morning, according to a Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman.

A staff member at Allegheny K-5 in the city’s North Side neighborhood was helping at the building’s metal detector and found the gun in the student’s bag, according to district spokeswoman Ebony Pugh.

The incident was reported to the state’s child abuse reporting hotline. Pugh said families would be notified.

More: Rutter’s data breach involves more than 35 York locations. See if yours is on the list

More: 'Horrible decision': York City arsonist heading back to prison for gun assault

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
UPDATED: York County's most wanted
UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
UPDATED: York County's most wanted
UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2020/02/15/kindergarten-student-brings-gun-school/111327344/