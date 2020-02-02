Two earthquakes were reported near Wellsville over the weekend. (Photo: USGS)

Two earthquakes were recorded this weekend in northern York County.

A 1.6 magnitude tremor occurred around 2:55 a.m. Saturday, centered about half a mile east-northeast of Wellsville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Then at 4:37 a.m. Sunday, a 1.8 magnitude quake was recorded in the same area, about half a mile northeast of the northern York County borough, the USGS reported.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

