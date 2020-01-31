Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., takes an escalator down in the basement of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Photo: Julio Cortez, AP)

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, issued this statement after his vote Friday afternoon against witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump:

“The purpose of a witness is to shed light on an important fact that could resolve a disputed issue and help determine the final outcome of the case. In my view, the House has brought forward articles of impeachment that do not justify removing President Trump from office, nullifying the results of the 2016 election, and denying Americans the right to vote for him in the next election. As a result, additional witnesses beyond the 17 who testified in the House proceedings, are not necessary.”

