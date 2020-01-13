LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

BALDWIN, Pa. – A man who tried to commit a home invasion at a western Pennsylvania apartment was shot and killed by a man who lives in the unit, authorities said.

Joshua Long, 22, of West Mifflin, was armed with a handgun when he went to the apartment in Baldwin around 7 p.m. Sunday, authorities said. He was soon confronted by a 25-year-old man, who got his handgun and shot Long, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The apartment resident’s 24-year-old fiance and their 10-month-old child were in the apartment when the shooting occurred but were not injured.

    The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and it wasn’t known Monday if any charges would be filed.

