NTSB investigators process scene of deadly Pennsylvania Turnpike crash (video)
This video shows investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board processing the wreckage of a Jan. 5 crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed five people. It is B-Roll footage and there is no audio.
More: Bus passed truck before deadly turnpike wreck, investigators say
More: 9-year-old boy among victims killed in Pennsylvania Turnpike crash
More: Five dead, dozens hurt in crash; Pa. Turnpike reopens (video)
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2020/01/10/ntsb-investigators-process-scene-deadly-pennsylvania-turnpike-crash-video/4429255002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments