SMITHTON, Pa. – An ambulance service on Monday was mourning a paramedic supervisor who was struck and killed at the scene of a crash on Interstate 70 in western Pennsylvania.

Matthew Smelser, 44, was tending to a victim west of the Smithton exit early Sunday when a truck hit the Rostraver West Newton Emergency Services ambulance, state police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The highway was icy at the time and the multivehicle crash closed the interstate in both directions. Westbound lanes reopened by 10 a.m., but eastbound lanes reopened several hours later.

State police were investigating.

Posting on Facebook, the ambulance service asked for people to keep Smesler and his family in their “thoughts and prayers.”

