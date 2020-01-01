FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012, file photo, shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo: Reed Saxon / AP)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – An Amazon delivery driver stole a package that was delivered earlier by UPS at a Pennsylvania home, police said.

A woman in Wilkes-Barre reported a package being stolen from her home Monday.

Surveillance footage showed a UPS driver dropping off a package at the house. Later that afternoon, an Amazon driver dropped off two packages and took the UPS package as he was leaving.

Wilkes-Barre police said charges will be filed once the Amazon driver is identified.

More: York County porch pirates getting picked off by doorbell cams, cops say

More: Coroner called to overnight North York Borough shooting

More: Life sentence for man who murdered Edna Pinder, family's 'generous' matriarch

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/pennsylvania/2020/01/01/police-amazon-delivery-driver-steals-ups-package-home/40927475/