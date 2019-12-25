2 charged in fight over wrapping gifts for other boyfriend
NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. – Police said Tuesday a western Pennsylvania woman and her boyfriend were both charged with assault for a fight she says began when he found her wrapping presents for another boyfriend.
The Tribune-Review said Daniel W. Hill and Diedra L. Dibucci, both 50 years old, were arrested after the incident in the North Huntingdon apartment they shared.
Police answered a call about a man with a knife and had to force their way inside. That’s where they say they found Hill on the floor, with injuries and scratches to his face and neck.
Dibucci told officers Hill threw a chair at her and grabbed a kitchen knife.
Hill was charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He was jailed after failing to post bail. A lawyer was not listed for him in court records.
Court records indicated Dibucci faces an assault charge. She did not appear to have a listed phone number.
