WILKES-BARRE, Pa. – A prosecutor says police were justified in shooting to death a suspect in the abduction of a teenage girl in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis said in a statement Friday afternoon that 20-year-old Jordan Oliver “continuously indicated he had a firearm” and threatened to shoot the 15-year-old victim before he was shot Dec. 1 by members of a state police special emergency response team.

The statement said no firearm was found on Oliver, but he had positioned his concealed hand against the neck of the victim, who appeared to be in immediate danger.

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
    State police say local officers had responded earlier to Nanticoke High School on a report that Oliver had a knife to the victim’s throat. After a struggle, Oliver sprayed Mace on the officers and fled in their vehicle with the girl inside, and he and the girl were later found in the Warrior Run area.

    Oliver’s family has questioned whether deadly force was necessary.

