PHILADELPHIA – Philadelphia’s top prosecutor asserted Wednesday that a man is culpable for a fatal shooting in which one of his twin teenage sons accidentally killed the other.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner dropped murder charges against 18-year-old Fayaadh Gillard in the Dec. 1 death of his brother Suhail, but said the shooting remains under investigation. Krasner said he considers the teens’ father to be “responsible” for his son’s death.

Fayaadh Gillard was handling a gun when it went off and struck his brother, according to police. Their father is a felon barred from having guns, but was showing them to his visiting sons and younger daughter at the time, Krasner said.

The father has not been charged. He does not have a listed phone number and it’s not clear if he has a lawyer.

Suhail Gillard was a three-time All-Public League running back. Both brothers played for Mastery Charter North High School and were described as college prospects.

